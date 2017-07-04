Fierce competition brings down fingerprint sensor prices

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Fierce competition among fingerprint sensor suppliers has already brought down prices to less than US$2, with many players even quoting their products to as low as less than US$1.5, according to industry sources.

Less-competitive players are expected to be forced to withdraw from the competitive fingerprint sensor market, said the sources, adding that a wave of elimination is set to kick off.

With Apple introducing fingerprint identification function in its iPhone 5s series, the penetration rate for fingerprint-recognition sensors in the smartphone market started to rise and has become one of the standard specs for smartphones, the sources said.

On the supply side, a number of fingerprint sensor suppliers has grown as new entrants - mainly China- and Taiwan-based companies - have gone through their learning curves and obtained orders from brand handset vendors. Fingerprint sensor prices have been falling as competition among suppliers becomes fierce, the sources indicated.

In addition, with China-based smartphone vendors expanding their global presence substantially, obtaining orders placed by China's first-tier smartphone players including Huawei, Oppo and Vivo is being identified by fingerprint sensor suppliers as the key to their business growth, the sources noted.

Major players in the fingerprint sensor market include Apple (which acquired fingerprint sensor supplier Authentec in 2012), Fingerprint Cards (FPC) and Synaptics, as well as China-based Goodix, and Taiwan-based FocalTech, Egistec and Elan. Among them, Synaptics supplies mainly for Samsung's mobile devices, while Apple provides its fingerprint sensor solutions in-house.

Qualcomm recently introduced its new fingerprint scanning and authentication technology, becoming a strong competitor to these major fingerprint sensor companies. Vivo recently demonstrated Qualcomm Fingerprint Sensors for Display and Metal using modified versions of Vivo's XPlay6 at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017.