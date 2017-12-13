FocalTech to ship 60 million TDDI chips in 2017, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 December 2017]

Touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems is expected to ship a total of 60 million TDDI (touch with display driver integration) chips in 2017, according to a Chinese-language udn.com report.

For the fourth quarter of 2017, FocalTech's TDDI chip shipments are likely to reach 20 million units, up slightly from 19 million units shipped in the previous quarter, said the report.

FocalTech has delivered its TDDI chips to Huawei for verification and is expected to begin shipping related devices to the smartphone vendor in the second half of 2018, added the report. FocalTech currently ships the bulk of integrated driver chips to Xiaomi Technology and Vivo.

FocalTech posted revenues of NT$986.07 million (US$32.85 million) for November, up 2.07% on month and 13.32% on year. For the 11 months of 2017, revenues totaled NT$9.976 billion, down 1.26% on year.

The company reported an EPS of NT$0.59 for the first three quarters of 2017.