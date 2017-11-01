Taipei, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 22:56 (GMT+8)
FocalTech pre-tax profits soar in 3Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 1 November 2017]

Touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems saw its pre-tax profits soar 328% sequentially to NT$151 million (US$5 million) in the third quarter of 2017. Pre-tax EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.51.

FocalTech's pre-tax profits totaled NT$175 million for the first three quarters of 2017, rising 110% from a year earlier. Pre-tax EPS for the nine-month period arrived at NT$0.59.

FocalTech reported third-quarter revenues of NT$3.26 billion, up 25.7% on quarter. The company is scheduled to hold an investors meeting on November 8 to discuss its performance during the quarter.

FocalTech swung to net profits of NT$31.19 million in the second quarter of 2017 from losses of about NT$8.2 million in the prior quarter. The company previously expressed optimism about its performance in the third quarter citing significant growth in shipments of its integrated driver controller (IDC) chips.

