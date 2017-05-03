FocalTech reports losses for 1Q17

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 3 May 2017]

Touchscreen and LCD driver solution provider FocalTech Systems has reported net losses of NT$8.199 million (US$272,928) or NT$0.01 per share for the first quarter of 2017.

FocalTech saw its revenues decline 20% sequentially to NT$2.161 billion in the first quarter due to seasonal factors and weak demand from the entry-level smartphone sector, the company has said.

The company is expected to see shipments of its single-chip integrated driver controller (IDC) solutions start gaining momentum in the second quarter onward, according to an udn.com report. FocalTech's shipments of IDC solutions reached over 10 million units in the first quarter, the report said.

However, FocalTech and other LCD driver IC vendors will be forced to overhaul the designs of their LCD driver ICs in order to cope with the rising adoption of LCD displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 by smartphone makers, which will affect shipment growth of LCD driver IC products, added the paper.

The company's stock price slid NT$2.00 to close at NT$35.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the May 2 session.