Meizu to use MediaTek APs for new flagship smartphones
Yen Szu-han, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

China-based smartphone vendor Meizu has decided to use application processors (APs) from MediaTek, instead of Samsung Electronics, for its upcoming flagship models, according to a Korea-based Chosunilbo report.

Meizu will utilize MediaTek's Helio P25 for its Pro 7 and Helio X30 for its Pro 7 Plus, said the report.

Meizu had been Samsung's largest AP client in China. Meizu's flagship MX4 Pro launched in 2014 featuring Samsung's Exynos 5430. The next flagship model, the Meizu Pro 5, was equipped with the Exynos 7420. In 2106, a model Pro 6 Plus came with the Exynos 8890, while another Pro 6 model was equipped with the Helio X25.

The Meizu Pro 7 family is expected to come with the highest level of hardware specifications targeting the premium smartphone segment, according to sources from Taiwan's handset component supply chain.

Meizu's smartphones

Meizu's new flagship models to use MediaTek's APs
Photo: Meizu

