Panel maker Giantplus reports increased sales for June

LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.034 billion (NT$33.79 million) for June, up 7.7% on month and 12.1% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$6.027 billion, increasing 5.8% from a year earlier.
The company expects its sales to continue moving upward in the second half of 2017 on rising production of automotive panels, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company president Pu Chia-chuan.
Pu said earlier that shipments of automotive display products will account for 30% of the company's total revenues in the second half compared to 28% in the first half.
Giantplus also saw its gross margin hit a 41-quarter high of 19.76% in the first quarter of 2017 thanks to improved product mix. EPS stood at NT$0.24 for the January-March period.
Giantplus: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jun-17
|
1,034
|
7.7%
|
12.1%
|
6,027
|
5.8%
May-17
|
960
|
(7.3%)
|
1.3%
|
4,993
|
4.5%
Apr-17
|
1,035
|
(3%)
|
4.8%
|
4,033
|
5.3%
Mar-17
|
1,067
|
9.6%
|
9.4%
|
2,997
|
5.5%
Feb-17
|
973
|
1.6%
|
15.8%
|
1,931
|
3.5%
Jan-17
|
957
|
(3.6%)
|
(6.6%)
|
957
|
(6.6%)
Dec-16
|
994
|
(5.4%)
|
13.2%
|
11,684
|
7.8%
Nov-16
|
1,050
|
4.9%
|
18.9%
|
10,690
|
7.3%
Oct-16
|
1,001
|
2.8%
|
6%
|
9,640
|
6.2%
Sep-16
|
974
|
(5.7%)
|
10.5%
|
8,639
|
6.2%
Aug-16
|
1,033
|
10.6%
|
7.3%
|
7,665
|
5.7%
Jul-16
|
933
|
1.2%
|
2%
|
6,632
|
5.4%
Jun-16
|
923
|
(2.6%)
|
(0.9%)
|
5,699
|
6%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017