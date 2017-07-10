Panel maker Giantplus reports increased sales for June

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 10 July 2017]

LCD panel and module maker Giantplus Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.034 billion (NT$33.79 million) for June, up 7.7% on month and 12.1% on year. Year-to-date revenues totaled NT$6.027 billion, increasing 5.8% from a year earlier.

The company expects its sales to continue moving upward in the second half of 2017 on rising production of automotive panels, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report, citing company president Pu Chia-chuan.

Pu said earlier that shipments of automotive display products will account for 30% of the company's total revenues in the second half compared to 28% in the first half.

Giantplus also saw its gross margin hit a 41-quarter high of 19.76% in the first quarter of 2017 thanks to improved product mix. EPS stood at NT$0.24 for the January-March period.

Giantplus: Consolidated revenues, Jun 2016 - Jun 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jun-17 1,034 7.7% 12.1% 6,027 5.8% May-17 960 (7.3%) 1.3% 4,993 4.5% Apr-17 1,035 (3%) 4.8% 4,033 5.3% Mar-17 1,067 9.6% 9.4% 2,997 5.5% Feb-17 973 1.6% 15.8% 1,931 3.5% Jan-17 957 (3.6%) (6.6%) 957 (6.6%) Dec-16 994 (5.4%) 13.2% 11,684 7.8% Nov-16 1,050 4.9% 18.9% 10,690 7.3% Oct-16 1,001 2.8% 6% 9,640 6.2% Sep-16 974 (5.7%) 10.5% 8,639 6.2% Aug-16 1,033 10.6% 7.3% 7,665 5.7% Jul-16 933 1.2% 2% 6,632 5.4% Jun-16 923 (2.6%) (0.9%) 5,699 6%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017