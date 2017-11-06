Wafer Works 3Q17 profits boom

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 6 November 2017]

Silicon wafer supplier Wafer Works has reported net profits of NT$112 million (US$3.71 million) for the third quarter of 2017, which already exceeded the NT$75.74 million generated in the first two quarters of the year.

Wafer Works' net profits for the third quarter represented a 84% sequential jump, while revenues grew 4% on quarter to NT$1.65 billion. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.24.

Wafer Works' revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 increased 16% from a year earlier to NT$4.72 billion. The company swung to net profits of NT$188 million in the nine-month period from losses of NT$233 million during the same period in 2016. EPS turned to positive NT$0.43.

Wafer Works indicated its production lines ran at full capacity in the third quarter of 2017.

Wafer Works' monthly production of 8-inch wafers reached 200,000 units in June, and climbed further to 220,000 units in the third quarter. The level will reach 300,000 units in the middle of 2018, when new production capacity comes online, the company added.

Strong silicon wafer demand will continue to buoy Wafer Works' performance in the last quarter of 2017, the company said. Rising wafer prices, as well as the availability of new capacity, will boost further Wafer Works' revenues and profits in 2018, the company noted.