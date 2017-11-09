GlobalWafers posts record revenues, profits for 3Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 November 2017]

Taiwan-based GlobalWafers, a silicon wafer supplier, has reported net profits of NT$1.65 billion (US$54.7 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$11.98 billion for the third quarter of 2017. Both results hit record-high levels.

GlobalWafers' net profits for third-quarter 2017 represented increases of 346.5% on year and 27.8% sequentially, while revenues were up 180.8% from a year earlier and 6.9% on quarter. EPS for the quarter came to NT$3.78.

GlobalWafers' EPS for the first three quarters of 2017 reached NT$8.06 as net profits hiked 197% from a year ago to NT$3.29 billion. Revenues for the nine-month period totaled NT$33.77 billion, up 185.8% on year.

GlobalWafers credited the positive performance to robust silicon wafer demand for automotive electronics, memory and IoT chips. Demand is expected to remain strong in 2018, said the company, adding that it has seen clear order visibility through 2019.

In related news, Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS), the parent company of GlobalWafers, is expected to recognize a gain of more than NT$800 million from the profits GlobalWafers generated in the third quarter.