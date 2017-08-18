Wafer Works expects wafer prices to continue rising on strong demand

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 18 August 2017]

Taiwan-based Wafer Works, which makes small- to medium-size semiconductor-grade wafers, expects silicon wafer prices to continue rising on strong demand.

The market for 8- and 12-inch wafers has been tight due to new fab projects in China, as well as rising demand for IoT and car electronics applications, said Roger Chen, president for Wafer Works. On the supply side, major wafer suppliers have not expanded their production capacities substantially over the past five years.

Prices for 8-inch wafers are expected to rise 5-15% in 2018, and continue their growth in 2019, Chen indicated. Wafer Works expects to benefit from rising ASPs of its products over the next two years, while the arrival of new capacity will boost further the company's revenues, Chen said.

Wafer Works will be expanding production capacity mainly for 8-inch wafers in China and Taiwan in 2017-2018, Chen disclosed. In China, Wafer Works (Shanghai) will build an additional 30,000 8-inch epitaxy wafers, while a new 8-inch wafer plant in Zhengzhou will come online with a production capacity of 200,000 units per month.

In Taiwan, Wafer Works will expand 8-inch wafer production lines at its plant in Longtan, northern Taiwan by 100,000 units monthly, Chen said.

Wafer Works also plans to build a total of 500,000 8-inch polished wafers monthly at its new Zhengzhou, China plant in 2019, Chen indicated.

In addition, Wafer Works has already delivered samples of 12-inch heavily doped silicon wafers, and expects to obtain verification from its major clients in Europe around the end of 2017, according to Chen. The manufacture of 12-inch heavily doped silicon wafers currently takes place at Wafer Works' Zhengzhou plant.

Wafer Works is seeking strategic partners for 12-inch wafer capacity, which is expected to be located at its plants in China and Taiwan, Chen noted.

Commenting on Sumco's recently-announced capacity expansion plan, Chen said that Sumco's planned expansion is to solve bottleneck problems rather than the establishment of a new plant. The event should not have a significant impact on the global 12-inch wafer supply, Chen believes.