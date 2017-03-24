Taiwan February manufacturing production index down on month, up on year, says MOEA

Taiwan recorded a manufacturing production index (2011 as base year) of 98.15 for February 2017, decreasing 7.21% on month but increasing 13.97% on year, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) on March 23.
|
MOEA: Taiwan manufacturing production index, February 2017
|
|
February 2017
|
M/M
|
Y/Y
|
January-February 2017 average
|
Y/Y
|
All manufacturing industries
|
98.15
|
(7.21%)
|
13.97%
|
101.97
|
8.27%
|
IC and related industries
|
168.15
|
(8.69%)
|
33.93%
|
176.15
|
31.57%
|
TFT-LCD panel and component industries
|
86.67
|
(5.23%)
|
16.92%
|
89.06
|
10.99%
|
Computers, electronics and optical product industries
|
64.41
|
(3.52%)
|
8.91%
|
65.59
|
(3.05%)
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017