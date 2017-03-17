Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
Catcher reports 2016 results
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 March 2017]

Metal-alloy chassis maker Catcher Technology on March 16 released its financial report for the fourth quarter of 2016, recording consolidated revenues of NT$24.02 billion (US$762 million), gross margin of 50.05%, net operating profit of NT$9.82 billion, net profit of NT$9.53 billion and net EPS of NT$12.37.

For 2016, consolidated revenues came to NT$79.11 billion with gross margin reaching 43.48%. Its net operating profit for the year was NT$27.49 billion, with net profit reaching NT$22.02 billion and net EPS NT$28.58.

Catcher's strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 was due to its existing clients' new products and orders from new clients.

For 2017, Catcher expects its revenues to enjoy significant growth from 2016. In addition to the contribution from mobile product clients, the company is also seeing increased demand for metal chassis from notebook vendors. Catcher also expects to achieve higher revenues in the second half than in the first.

