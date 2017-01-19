Taipei, Monday, January 23, 2017 06:33 (GMT+8)
Catcher to establish new subsidiary in China
MOPS, January 18; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 January 2017]

Catcher Technology has announced a plan to invest US$100 million to establish a wholly-owned subsidiary in Suqian, China for R&D, sales and manufacturing of materials, products and molds.

Since Catcher already has a production base in Suqian, market watchers pointed out that the subsidiary is mainly for capacity expansion to help satisfy clients' demand, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The market watchers noted that the new plants are unlikely to be able to begin mass production until next year, the paper added.

