China market: LeEco CEO steps down

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Jia Yueting, chairman and CEO of China-based LeEco, has stepped down as CEO of the company but will retain his position as chairman, according to a recent stock exchange filing.

Continuing as chairman, Jia will focus on corporate governance, strategic planning, core product development, and improving efficiency of corporate decision-making, the filing said.

Meanwhile, the company promoted its incumbent vice president Liang Jun to serve as its new CEO. Liang, a veteran of the Lenovo Group, joined LeEco as an executive in 2012.

With the latest reshuffle in top management, LeEco is expected to continue adjusting its smartphone policy in the second half of 2017 due to diminishing revenues and profits generated from the business line, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

LeEco has reduced significantly orders for parts and components recently as it has suspended its previously price-cutting startegy designed to ramp up shipment volume, the sources indicated.