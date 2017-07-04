Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:40 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Sale of Micron shares to buoy Nanya profitability in 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Nanya Technology's sale of Micron Technology shares since mid-June is expected to buoy the Taiwan-based DRAM makers' profitability for the second quarter of 2017, which has been already driven by rising DRAM prices.

Nanya has sold a total of about 12 million Micron shares for US$30-32 each from June 16 to June 29, and expects to recognize a total gain of nearly US$167 million from the sale, according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Nanya disclosed on June 29 it sold 400,000 Micron shares for about US$32.16 each or a total of US$12.862 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of approximately US$5.94 million from the sale. In a filing on June 27, Nanya said it sold 1,002,068 Micron shares for about US$32.61 each or a total of US$32.677 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of approximately US$15.33 million from the sale.

Nanya disclosed on June 24 it sold 597,932 Micron shares for about US$32.07 each or a total of US$19.173 million. In a filing on June 22, Nanya said it sold 1.75 million Micron shares for about US$31.65 each or a total of US$55.382 million. Also in a filing on June 21, Nanya disclosed it sold one million Micron shares for about US$31.2 each or a total of about NT$31.2 million. The company expects to recognize a total of NT$47.78 million in gain from the sale.

Nanya sold a total of about 7.26 million Micron shares for US$223.629 million from June 16 to June 20. The company expects to recognize US$97.85 million in gain from the sale.

Nanya's stake in Micron has reduced to 4.14%. Nanya said previously the sale will have no impact on the existing partnership between the two companies. Nanya still holds 45,766,058 Micron shares.

Market watchers expect Nanya to earn over NT$9 billion (US$295 million) during the second quarter of 2017 with EPS ranging from NT$3.30 to NT$3.50.

Nanya reported consolidated revenues increased 1.1% sequentially to NT$12.23 billion in the first quarter of 2017. During the quarter, the company's DRAM ASPs rose 20.1% on quarter while bit shipments fell 14.4%. Nanya posted a 40.1% gross margin in the first quarter of 2017, up 9.1pp sequentially, while operating margin surged 10.3pp on quarter to 31.5%.

Nanya generated net profits of NT$3.28 billion in the first quarter of 2017, down 83.7% on quarter but up 77.1% on year. EPS for the quarter came to NT$1.19. The company had foreign exchange transaction losses of NT$575 million in the quarter.

Nanya's cumulative 2017 revenues through May came to NT$20.66 billion, rising 27% from a year earlier.

Realtime news

  • China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

    Displays | 27min ago

  • Commentary: Merits of Cisco acquisition policy

    Mobile + telecom | 55min ago

  • AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

    IT + CE | 1h 9min ago

  • Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC

    Bits + chips | 1h 19min ago

  • LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

    Displays | 1h 25min ago

  • CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 27min ago

  • LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17

    Displays | 1h 55min ago

  • CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

    Bits + chips | 2h 6min ago

  • Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

    Bits + chips | 2h 7min ago

  • Pegatron sees weak smartphone and notebook orders

    Before Going to Press | Jul 3, 22:04

Pause
 | 
View more
China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link