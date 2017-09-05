Taipei, Tuesday, September 5, 2017 18:51 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Nanya reduces Micron holdings to 3.3%
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Nanya Technology continues to sell more of its holdings in Micron Technology for the purpose of increasing the company's working capital and repaying loans.

Nanya in its company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 1 and 2 disclosed the sale of a total of around 2.91 million Micron shares. An estimated US$43.32 million will be recognized from the sale.

Since June 2017, Nanya has sold more than 20 million Micron shares. The Taiwan-based company has recognized over US$300 million from the disposal of Micron shares.

Nanya still holds 36,796,751 Micron shares, or an about 3.30% stake in the US company.

At the end of 2016, Nanya announced the completion of its investment in Micron through private placement. Nanya acquired 57,780,138 Micron shares for a 5.26% stake in the US company.

WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link