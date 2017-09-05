Nanya reduces Micron holdings to 3.3%

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 5 September 2017]

Nanya Technology continues to sell more of its holdings in Micron Technology for the purpose of increasing the company's working capital and repaying loans.

Nanya in its company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on September 1 and 2 disclosed the sale of a total of around 2.91 million Micron shares. An estimated US$43.32 million will be recognized from the sale.

Since June 2017, Nanya has sold more than 20 million Micron shares. The Taiwan-based company has recognized over US$300 million from the disposal of Micron shares.

Nanya still holds 36,796,751 Micron shares, or an about 3.30% stake in the US company.

At the end of 2016, Nanya announced the completion of its investment in Micron through private placement. Nanya acquired 57,780,138 Micron shares for a 5.26% stake in the US company.