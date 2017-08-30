Taipei, Thursday, August 31, 2017 01:01 (GMT+8)
Nanya continues to dispose of Micron shares
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Nanya Technology has sold more of its holdings in Micron Technology with an aim to increase the company's working capital and repay loans, according to the Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker.

Nanya in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange disclosed it had disposed of approximately 1.51 million shares of Micron at around US$30.768 each, or a total of about US$46.48 million, from August 25 to August 29. Nanya expects to recognize a total gain of US$20.32 million from the sale.

Nanya disclosed previously it sold approximately 1.16 million shares of Micron at around US$30.554 each from August 23 to August 24. An estimated US$15.39 million will be recognized from the sale.

In July, Nanya sold a total of 382,537 Micron shares and recognized US$5.625 million from the sale.

Nanya still holds 42,710,376 Micron shares, or an about 3.83% stake in the US company.

