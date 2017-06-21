Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:36 (GMT+8)
Nanya sells more Micron shares
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Nanya Technology has sold an additional six million shares of Micron Technology, with an aim to increase the company's working capital and repay loans, according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE).

Nanya disclosed on June 17 it sold five million Micron shares for US$30.541 each, or a total of US$152.705 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of US$66.13 million from the sale.

In a filing on June 20, Nanya said it sold an additional one million Micron shares for US$31.037 each, or a total of US$31.037 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of US$13.722 million from the sale.

Nanya previously sold 1,264,080 Micron shares for US$31.554 each, or a total of US$39.887 million. A gain of US$17.998 million will be recognized from the sale, according to the company.

Nanya's stake in Micron has reduced to 4.57%, down from 5.26% before the sales.

