Nanya posts revenue growth in June
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 11 July 2017]

Nanya Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$4.19 billion (US$137.2 million) for June 2017, up 1.9% sequentially and about 37% on year.

Nanya's revenues for the second quarter of 2017 came to NT$12.63 billion, rising 3.2% on quarter. Revenues for the first half of the year totaled NT$24.86 billion, up 28.6% from a year ago.

Market watchers expect Nanya to post significant profit growth sequentially in the second quarter, thanks mainly to recognized gains from the sale of its Micron Technology shares.

Nanya in June sold a total of about 12 million Micron shares for US$30-32 each from June 16 to June 29, and expects to recognize a total gain of nearly US$167 million from the sale. Nanya currently holds an about 4.14% stake in the US memory vendor.

Nanya is scheduled to hold an investors conference on July 17 to release detailed profits for the second quarter, and provide a business outlook.

In other news, Nanya announced a purchase of equipment worth NT$1.09 billion (US$35.77 million) from KLA-Tencor. Nanya previously revised upward its capex for 2017 to NT$55.7 billion from NT$34.3 billion, with the additional spending to be used for the company's transition to 20nm process technology.

