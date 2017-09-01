Nanya disposes of more Micron shares

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 1 September 2017]

Nanya Technology recently sold an additional three million shares of Micron Technology, according to company filings with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE). A total of about NT$42 million (US$1.39 million) will be recognized from the sale, the company estimated.

Nanya in an August 31 filing with the TSE disclosed it had disposed of one million shares of Micron at around US$31.557 each, or a total of about US$31.56 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of US$14.24 million from the sale.

In a filing on August 30, Nanya said it sold two million shares of Micron at around US$31.206 each, or a total of about US$62.41 million. Nanya expects to recognize a gain of US$27.78 million from the sale.

Nanya disclosed previously it sold approximately 1.51 million shares of Micron at around US$30.768 each, or a total of about US$46.48 million, from August 25 to August 29. A total gain of US$20.32 million will be recognized from the sale, it estimated.

Nanya disposed of approximately 1.16 million shares of Micron at around US$30.554 each from August 23 to August 24. An estimated US$15.39 million will be recognized from the sale.

In July, Nanya sold a total of 382,537 Micron shares and recognized US$5.625 million from the sale.

Thus far in the third quarter of 2017, Nanya expects to recognize a total gain of about US$83.36 million from the sale of its holdings in Micron. Nanya still holds 39,710,376 Micron shares, or an about 3.56% stake in the US company.