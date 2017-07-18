Taipei, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 19:08 (GMT+8)
Nanya nets EPS of NT$2.35 in 2Q17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

Recognized gains from the sale of Micron Technology shares boosted net profits at Taiwan-based Nanya Technology, which surged 96.9% sequentially to NT$6.45 billion (US$212.4 million) in the second quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter reached NT$2.35.

Nanya posted consolidated revenues of NT$12.63 billion in the second quarter, up 3.2% sequentially. DRAM bit shipments increased 1.7% on quarter while ASPs rose 4.6%.

Nanya saw its gross margin climb 3.8pp sequentially to 43.9% in the second quarter, while operating profits grew 8.2% on quarter to NT$4.17 billion.

Meanwhile, Nanya recognized a total of NT$4.819 billion in gains from the sale of its Micron Shares during the second quarter. The company reported foreign exchange transaction losses of NT$86 million in the quarter.

Nanya's net profits for the first half of 2017 totaled NT$9.72 billion, with EPS coming to NT$3.54.

Looking forward, Nanya expects end-market demand for DRAM to grow on seasonality. Overall demand for the second half of 2017 will be higher than the first half.

On the supply side, with chipmakers still cautious about expanding their capacity, the supply of DRAM chips will remain tight in the third quarter, Nanya indicated.

Nanya expects its DRAM bit shipments to rise about 5% sequentially in the third quarter. Shipments will continue their sequential growth in the fourth quarter, the company said.

Nanya forecast its overall bit shipments for 2017 will be flat compared to 2016 levels.

In addition, Nanya disclosed its 20nm process technology went through its customer verification process in May followed by volume production later in the second quarter. Shipments of Nanya's 20nm products have ramped up, and will reach 30,000 wafer starts per month by the fourth quarter of 2017 and reach 38,000 units in the first half of 2018.

