Taipei, Saturday, August 26, 2017 00:02 (GMT+8)
mostly sunny
Taipei
34°C
Nanya sells more stake in Micron
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 25 August 2017]

Nanya Technology has sold more of its holdings in Micron Technology for a total of about US$35.52 million, according to the Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker.

Nanya in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange disclosed it had disposed of approximately 1.16 million shares of Micron at around US$30.554 each from August 23 to August 24. Nanya expects to recognize a total gain of US$15.39 million from the sale.

The purpose of the share disposal is to increase the company's working capital and repay loans, Nanya indicated.

In July, Nanya sold a total of 382,537 Micron shares and recognized US$5.625 million from the sale.

Nanya started to dispose of its holdings in Micron in mid-June. Nanya sold a total of about 12 million Micron shares for US$30-32 each from June 16 to June 29, and recognized a total gain of nearly US$167 million from the sale.

Nanya still holds 44,221,082 Micron shares, or an about 3.97% stake in the US company.

Nanya completed its investment in Micron through private placement at the end of 2016 by acquiring 57,780,138 Micron shares for a 5.26% stake in the US company. The Taiwan-based firm's participation in Micron's private placement was part of the conditions enabling Micron's buyout of Inotera Memories (now Micron Technology Taiwan).

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link