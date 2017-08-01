Nanya unveils new HQ

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Nanya Technology has unveiled its new headquarters consisting of a new fab, in which the Taiwan-based DRAM maker invested a total of NT$55.7 billion (US$1.84 billion).

Located at the Nanlin technology park in Taishan district, New Taipei City, the new HQ and fab are expected to generate NT$20 billion in annual revenues, and create more than 500 jobs, according to Nanya.

Nanya has been transitioning to 20nm process and its overall production capacity will reach 68,000 12-inch wafers monthly in the first half of 2018, the company said. Of the production capacity, 38,000 wafers will be manufactured using the newer 20nm process.

Nanya added its transition to 20nm process technology will provide a complete product line including DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet demand for diversified applications in the smart car, home and industrial 4.0 era.

New Nanya HQ

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017