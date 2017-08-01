Taipei, Wednesday, August 2, 2017 22:23 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Nanya unveils new HQ
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

Nanya Technology has unveiled its new headquarters consisting of a new fab, in which the Taiwan-based DRAM maker invested a total of NT$55.7 billion (US$1.84 billion).

Located at the Nanlin technology park in Taishan district, New Taipei City, the new HQ and fab are expected to generate NT$20 billion in annual revenues, and create more than 500 jobs, according to Nanya.

Nanya has been transitioning to 20nm process and its overall production capacity will reach 68,000 12-inch wafers monthly in the first half of 2018, the company said. Of the production capacity, 38,000 wafers will be manufactured using the newer 20nm process.

Nanya added its transition to 20nm process technology will provide a complete product line including DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet demand for diversified applications in the smart car, home and industrial 4.0 era.

New Nanya HQ

New Nanya HQ
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017

Realtime news

  • Global Lighting reports decreased earnings for 2Q17

    Displays | 6min ago

  • Shanghai Huahong to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Bits + chips | 36min ago

  • Alpha Networks sees profits down in 2Q17

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 41min ago

  • Novatek expects 2-5% revenue growth in 3Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 39min ago

  • Qualcomm, Win Semi reportedly to team up for 5G mobile infrastructure

    Bits + chips | 4h 22min ago

  • CHPT posts record profits for 2Q, 1H17

    Bits + chips | 5h 15min ago

  • Inspection service firm Sporton sees 2Q17 profits rise

    Before Going to Press | 46min ago

  • Competition in gaming desktop PC segment heating up

    Before Going to Press | 1h 42min ago

  • LG, Sony, Sharp ramping TV shipments at expense of Samsung, China players

    Before Going to Press | 1h 48min ago

  • LG Display OLED expansion plans to affect global TV market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 52min ago

  • Sanan, Epistar to expand LED chip capacity

    Before Going to Press | 1h 55min ago

  • HHGrace to build 12-inch fab in Wuxi

    Before Going to Press | 1h 56min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link