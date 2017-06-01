Intel may benefit from Apple's fight with Qualcomm

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 1 June 2017]

To avoid over-relying on baseband chip supply from Qualcomm, Apple added Intel as a second baseband chip supplier for its iPhone 7 series smartphones in 2016, with Intel receiving an outsourcing proportion of around 30%. Since Intel's baseband chips have inferior performances compared to Qualcomm's solutions, some market watchers originally expected Apple to shift back all its baseband chip orders for the next-generation iPhones from Intel to Qualcomm.

However, instead of a drop, Apple's outsourcing proportion to Intel for the next-generation iPhone baseband chips has risen to about 50% for orders running through the end of 2017 due to the lawsuit between Qualcomm and Apple, which has grown fiercer recently.

Since both Qualcomm and Apple are unwilling to give in to make peace, some market watchers believe Apple is likely to shift even more baseband chip orders away from Qualcomm with Intel to supply over 70% of the baseband products for iPhones by 2018.

In addition to its handset chip design business, Qualcomm, which has an enormous patent base, has also been relying heavily on the income from patent licensing. As more IT players began investing in the development of in-house made chips, while countries such as China and Korea, have been aggressively investigating whether Qualcomm's licensing fees are reasonable, Qualcomm's domination in the chip market has been greatly challenged in the past few years.

In early 2017, Apple filed a lawsuit at California's district court, suing Qualcomm for its high royalty fees and also recently suspended its royalty payments to Qualcomm. In return, Qualcomm filed a counter-suit and even pressed charges against Apple's upstream suppliers including Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry), Pegatron Technology, Wistron and Compal Electronics.

When Apple added Intel to its baseband chip supply chain, Qualcomm's solution price was around US$23 and Intel's around US$15. Intel's price was lower because of the inferior performance.

Some market watchers believe Apple is unlikely to be willing to let Qualcomm take over control of its supply strategy and with its rich R&D resources and cash, the US-based smartphone vendor has a big chance to begin internal R&D for in-house baseband solutions. If such assumptions come true, Apple's orders for Intel's baseband chips may be strong for the short terms, but may not last for a long time, meaning this is a friendship of convenience rather than a long-term strategic partnership.

This current lawsuit was initiated in the US earlier this year when the FTC alleged that Qualcomm was using its dominant position in the baseband processor industry to impose onerous and anticompetitive supply and licensing terms on handset manufacturers and to weaken competitors.

Apple then followed up with a lawsuit against Qualcomm for US$1billion, alleging that formerly it had the option of purchasing baseband chips from vendors including Broadcom, Ericsson, Renesas, and Texas Instruments. Currently, Intel is Qualcomm’s only competitor in the market for premium LTE chipsets, and Qualcomm has no competition at all in the market for premium LTE chipsets with CDMA functionality.

Apple then alleged that Intel has been the target of Qualcomm’s exclusionary efforts to force Apple to refrain from introducing Intel chipsets in Apple products. Apple also alledged that Qualcomm was secretly extracting royalties from Apple’s manufacturing partners in Taiwan.

One interesting aspect of the lawsuits filed with the FTC by Apple was the section that stated Qualcomm had a virtual monopoly on baseband chips that support CDMA networks, such as those used by Verizon.

But soon after the lawsuit were filed, Intel announced its new Intel XMM 7560 LTE modem, which does support CDMA, giving Apple a viable alternative to Qualcomm in the premium LTE market moving forward.

Interestingly enough, Intel gained access to the CDMA technology when it purchased the CDMA business unit from its former chipset rival Taiwan-based Via Technologies in 2015.

And to bring things full circles here at Computex, Qualcomm has announced that it is powering Windows-based PCs with its Snapdragon 835. The company announced at the show that Asustek Computer, Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Lenovo are the first original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to develop mobile PCs powered by its Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform featuring an integrated X16 Gigabit LTE modem.

Asustek, HP and Lenovo are set to each produce sleek, thin and fanless PCs running a Windows 10 experience with LTE connectivity for an always connected, on the go experience, Qualcomm said. Coupled with the 10nm leading node efficiency of the Snapdragon 835 mobile PC Platform, these devices will feature beyond all-day battery life, the company added.

Qualcomm indicated its Snapdragon 835 SoC built into the mobile PC platform features the Qualcomm Kryo 280 CPU, Adreno 540 GPU and Hexagon 682 DSP to manage separate heterogenous workloads. The Snapdragon 835 provides devices with superior thermal handling and greater power efficiency, enabling fanless designs with longer battery life, thanks to the leading 10nm process node on which it is made.

With an integrated Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem, devices will be able to support peak download speeds of up to 1Gbps, Qualcomm noted. The Snapdragon 835 mobile PC platform will also feature 2x2 802.11ac MU-MIMO for optimal Wi-Fi connectivity on the go.

“We are thrilled that OEMs are sharing our vision to bring the Windows 10 experience to the ARM ecosystem, powered by Qualcomm Technologies,” said Matt Barlow, corporate VP of Windows marketing at Microsoft, in a statement from Qualcomm. “This collaboration offers consumers something new and that they have been craving – the best of a mobile computing experience with the best of Windows 10, all in one thin, light, connected device.”