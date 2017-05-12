Taiwan market: 600,000-700,000 tablets to be sold in 2017

Max Wang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

In the Taiwan market, tablet sales in 2016 shrank 12% on year to about 700,000 units and are expected to further drop to 600,000-700,000 units in 2017, 70% of which will be 7- to 8-inch models, according to Samsung Electronics Taiwan at the launch conference of its new Galaxy Tab S3 tablet.

Although a majority of demand is for 7- to-8-inch models, Samsung Taiwan still expects its new 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S3 to acquire a 30% share in Taiwan's 9.7-inch tablet sector.

Samsung currently does not have a plan to release its Galaxy Book 2-in-1 in Taiwan because of the country's weak demand for such type of products.

Currently, Apple and Samsung together occupied nearly 50% of the worldwide tablet market in terms of sales and the percentage is expected to grow even higher by the end of 2017.