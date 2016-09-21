Taiwan market: China smartphone vendor Meitu launches M6

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

China-based smartphone vendor Meitu has launched its Meitu M6 smartphone in the Taiwan market. The Meitu M6, which features a 5-inch Full HD display and an octa-core MediaTek Helio 10P CPU, is available at NT$12,990 (US$414) unlocked.

The M6 also sports 21-megapixel rear and front cameras each with a F2.2 aperture and Milbeaut image processor. The smartphone has a memory capacity of 3GB RAM/64GB ROM.

The first batch of the M6 allocated for the Taiwan market is set at 5,000 units, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.