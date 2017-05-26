Lenovo nets US$107 million for fiscal 4Q 2016/2017

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 May 2017]

China-based IT vendor Lenovo Group on May 25 released its financial report for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ended March 2017, posting consolidated revenues of US$9.58 billion, gross margin of 14.6%, net operating profit of US$74 million and net profit of US$107 million for the first quarter of 2017.

For the whole fiscal year, Lenovo recorded consolidated revenues of 43.04 billion, gross margin of 14.2%, net operating profit of US$672 million and net profit of US$535 million. Notebooks, desktops and smart devices accounted for 69.9% of the consolidated revenues, smartphones and other mobile devices for 17.9%, servers and other business-use products for 9.5%.

Lenovo: Revenue shares by region, fiscal 4Q and 2016/2017 Region Fiscal 4Q 2016/2017 Fiscal year 2016/2017 China 24.2% 27.4% Asia Pacific except China 17.9% 16.3% Europe, the Middle East, Africa 27.4% 26.0% North and Latin Americas 30.5% 30.2%

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, May 2017