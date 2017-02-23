AMD to release Ryzen in March with initial shipments to top 1 million

Monica Chen, San Francisco; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

AMD will start selling its new Ryzen processors in early March with an initial shipment target expected to top one million units.

AMD's Ryzen processors are manufactured by Globalfoundries's 14nm FinFET process and AMD is expected to release models including 1800X, 1700X and 1700, priced at US$499, US$399 and US$329, respectively.

Motherboard players have already planned over 80 new motherboards based on AMD's new X370 and B350 chipsets and these players are expected to ship nearly one million units initially.

AMD will also release three chipsets for these CPUs: X370, B350 and A320. MSI has designed 15 new motherboards using these chipsets, while Asustek Computer has 10-11, but Asustek is expected to have the largest shipment volume.

AMD CEO Lisa Su also pointed out that the company will also release its next-generation Vega series GPUs, next-generation server processors codenamed Naples, Ryzen processors for notebooks and Radeon Instinct card targeting deep learning applications.