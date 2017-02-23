Taipei, Thursday, February 23, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
16°C
AMD to release Ryzen in March with initial shipments to top 1 million
Monica Chen, San Francisco; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 23 February 2017]

AMD will start selling its new Ryzen processors in early March with an initial shipment target expected to top one million units.

AMD's Ryzen processors are manufactured by Globalfoundries's 14nm FinFET process and AMD is expected to release models including 1800X, 1700X and 1700, priced at US$499, US$399 and US$329, respectively.

Motherboard players have already planned over 80 new motherboards based on AMD's new X370 and B350 chipsets and these players are expected to ship nearly one million units initially.

AMD will also release three chipsets for these CPUs: X370, B350 and A320. MSI has designed 15 new motherboards using these chipsets, while Asustek Computer has 10-11, but Asustek is expected to have the largest shipment volume.

AMD CEO Lisa Su also pointed out that the company will also release its next-generation Vega series GPUs, next-generation server processors codenamed Naples, Ryzen processors for notebooks and Radeon Instinct card targeting deep learning applications.

Realtime news

  • Pegatron subsidiary acquires equipment for plants in China

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:35

  • MediaTek gross margin unlikely to rebound

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:18

  • Industrial robot makers expanding capacity for upcoming competition

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:16

  • Diode maker Eris to hand out NT$3.46 in dividends for 2016

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:10

  • Transition to 18-inch wafers unlikely to happen over next 3 years, says Applied

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:09

  • MediaTek-Richtek deal probed for possible insider trading

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:08

  • Elan expects to post 6-9% decrease in 1Q17 revenues

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

  • WPG expects sales to recover starting 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | Feb 22, 21:06

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link