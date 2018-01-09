AMD, Nvidia releases of new GPUs to benefit Taiwan OSAT players

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

As GPU suppliers AMD and Nvidia showcase their prowess at CES 2018, back-end service providers, such as Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) and King Yuan Electronics, are expected to benefit from their close partnerships with the two US chipmakers, according to industry sources.

The sources said that AMD is showcasing new-generation high-performance computing and graphics processing products and technologies, including desktop Ryzen APUs featuring the firm's Radeon Vega graphics processing technology and mobile chips integrated with Vega graphics, aiming to re-establish AMD as a high-performance computing leader with the introduction and ramp of 10 different product families.

Supply chain sources said that AMD Vega series graphics chips are mainly fabricated on 14nm FinFET process at Globalfoundries, with backend packaging and testing services handled by Taiwan OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) players including SPIL.

Nvidia unveiled the next generation of its autonomous driving stack powered by Xavier, which is touted by the firm as the world's most powerful SoC featuring nine billion transistors with a custom 8-core CPU, a 512-core Volta GPU, a deep learning accelerator and the ability to perform 30 trillion operations per second on 30 watts of power.

Industry sources said that Nvidia autonomous driving chipsets will be fabricated at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), and backend services will also be outsourced to SPIL and other Taiwan OSAT players.

The sources said that Nvidia's automotive GPU chips are now mainly packaged by SPIL using the flip-chip packaging process, and its series chip products are also widely applied to high-end graphic cards, with other related Taiwan players in the supply chains including Kinsus Interconnect Technology providing IC substrates, King Yuan Electronics handling testing operations, and MPI offering wafer probe cards.

The growing application of GPU chips to automotive electronics and gaming segments, as well as graphic cards for mining cryptocurrencies will significantly drive the business growth of Taiwan OSAT operators in 2018, the sources said.