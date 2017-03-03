AMD releases Ryzen 7 desktop processors

Press release, March 3; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

AMD has released the first three models of its next-generation high-performance AMD Ryzen desktop processor. Ryzen is the first processor based on the entirely new AMD Zen core microarchitecture, bringing multi-core performance for PC gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts.

Three 8-core Ryzen 7 models are available initially. Beginning in the second quarter, AMD expects to launch 6- and 4-core Ryzen 5 processors followed later in 2017 by Ryzen 3, which is designed to bring more performance to mainstream applications. All Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs becoming available from major players.

Alongside Ryzen 7 processors, AMD also announced the product specifications for two Ryzen 5 processors, and demonstrated the flagship Ryzen 5 1600X outmatching Intel's flagship Core i5 7600K by more than 60% in multi-threaded CPU testing.

In addition to being available to DIY builders and boutique PC vendors, in the coming months, consumers will also be able to purchase Ryzen-based systems from top PC vendors.

AMD Ryzen desktop processor lineup: Specifications Product

Line Model Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cooler TDP On sale Ryzen 7 1800X 8 16 3.6 4.0 N/A 95W Now Ryzen 7 1700X 8 16 3.4 3.8 N/A 95W Now Ryzen 7 1700 8 16 3.0 3.7 Wraith

Spire 65W Now Ryzen 5 1600X 6 12 3.6 4.0 Wraith

Spire 95W 2Q17 Ryzen 5 1500X 4 8 3.5 3.7 Wraith

Spire 65W 2Q17

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

AMD Ryzen CPU

Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes file photo