AMD releases Ryzen 7 desktop processors
Press release, March 3; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 3 March 2017]

AMD has released the first three models of its next-generation high-performance AMD Ryzen desktop processor. Ryzen is the first processor based on the entirely new AMD Zen core microarchitecture, bringing multi-core performance for PC gamers, creators, and hardware enthusiasts.

Three 8-core Ryzen 7 models are available initially. Beginning in the second quarter, AMD expects to launch 6- and 4-core Ryzen 5 processors followed later in 2017 by Ryzen 3, which is designed to bring more performance to mainstream applications. All Ryzen processors support the new AM4 infrastructure, with motherboard designs becoming available from major players.

Alongside Ryzen 7 processors, AMD also announced the product specifications for two Ryzen 5 processors, and demonstrated the flagship Ryzen 5 1600X outmatching Intel's flagship Core i5 7600K by more than 60% in multi-threaded CPU testing.

In addition to being available to DIY builders and boutique PC vendors, in the coming months, consumers will also be able to purchase Ryzen-based systems from top PC vendors.

AMD Ryzen desktop processor lineup: Specifications

Product
Line

Model

Cores

Threads

Base clock

Boost clock

Cooler

TDP

On sale

Ryzen 7

1800X

8

16

3.6

4.0

N/A

95W

Now

Ryzen 7

1700X

8

16

3.4

3.8

N/A

95W

Now

Ryzen 7

1700

8

16

3.0

3.7

Wraith
Spire

65W

Now

Ryzen 5

1600X

6

12

3.6

4.0

Wraith
Spire

95W

2Q17

Ryzen 5

1500X

4

8

3.5

3.7

Wraith
Spire

65W

2Q17

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

AMD Ryzen CPU

AMD Ryzen CPU
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes file photo

