Synopsys launches complete HBM2 IP solution offering

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

EDA vendor Synopsys has introduced its complete DesignWare high bandwidth memory-2 (known as HBM2) IP solution consisting of controller, PHY and verification IP, enabling designers to achieve up to 307GB/s aggregate bandwidth, which is 12 times the bandwidth of a DDR4 interface operating at 3200Mb/s data rate.

The DesignWare HBM2 PHY and VC verification IP are available now for 14nm and 7nm process technologies, with additional process technologies in development, according to Synopsys.

Synopsys indicated its DesignWare HBM2 IP solution delivers approximately ten times better energy efficiency than DDR4. Advanced graphics, high-performance computing (HPC) and networking applications are requiring more memory bandwidth to keep pace with the increasing compute performance brought by advanced process technologies. With the DesignWare HBM2 IP solution, designers can achieve their memory throughput requirements with minimal power consumption and low latency.

The DesignWare HBM2 controller supports pseudo-channel operation in either lock step or memory interleaved mode, allowing users to maximize bandwidth based on their unique traffic pattern, Synopsys said. Both the HBM2 controller and PHY utilize a DFI 4.0-compatible interface to simplify integration with custom DFI-compliant controllers and PHYs.

The DesignWare HBM2 PHY IP offers four trained power management states and fast frequency switching that allows the SoC to manage power consumption by quickly changing between operating frequencies. The DesignWare HBM2 PHY enables a microbump array that matches the JEDEC HBM2 SDRAM standard for the shortest possible 2.5D package routes and highest signal integrity. To simplify HBM2 SDRAM testing, the DesignWare HBM2 PHY IP provides an IEEE 1500 port with an access loopback mode for testing and training the link between the SoC and HBM2 SDRAM.

"Increasing memory bandwidth without overtaxing power and area budgets is critical for graphics, HPC and networking applications," said John Koeter, VP of marketing for IP at Synopsys, in a statement.

"We selected Synopsys' DesignWare HBM2 IP solution to take full advantage of the bandwidth and power efficiency of the 16GB of HBM2 memory in our Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics cards," said Joe Macri, corporate VP and product CTO at AMD, in the statement issued by Synopsys. "Synopsys' deep expertise in memory interfaces enabled us to successfully integrate HBM2 IP into the 'Vega' GPU architecture and achieve aggressive power and memory bandwidth targets to serve machine learning and advanced graphics applications."

Synopsys HBM2 PHY and VC verification IP available for 14nm and 7nm processes

Photo: Josephine Lien, Digitimes, August 2017