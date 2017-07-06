Adata June revenues surge on memory price rally

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Rising memory chip prices buoyed Adata Technology's June revenues, which climbed to a 41-month high of NT$2.75 billion (US$90.1 million).

Adata's revenues for June 2017 represented increases of 46.5% on year and 8.2% sequentially. The company posted revenues of NT$15.84 billion in the first half of 2017, rising 59.4% from a year earlier.

DRAM prices are unlikely to fall until December, Adata chairman Simon Chen was quoted in a recent report by Taiwan's Central News Agency (CNA) as saying. The DRAM market is expected to remain favorable for chip suppliers as well as module makers through the first half of 2018, the report cited Chen as indicating.

As for the NAND flash market, Samsung's capacity expansion will be the only variable that could affect prices, the report quoted Chen as saying.