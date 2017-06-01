Taipei, Saturday, June 3, 2017 09:53 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
28°C
DRAM market to remain oligopoly over next 3 years, says Nanya president
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 1 June 2017]

The global DRAM market will remain an oligopoly of three large firms over the next three years, according to Pei-Ing Lee, president for Taiwan-based Nanya Technology.

Lee believes that China's emerging DRAM companies will not be able to pose a threat to their bigger counterparts within the next three years. The competitiveness of China-based DRAM players will really depend on IP and innovation, which brings uncertainty to their future, Lee said.

The NAND flash memory market will also remain highly-concentrated with a handful of suppliers dominating the market, Lee indicated. In different countries, authorities use patent and trade secrets protection, and antitrust laws to protect local industries, particularly the memory-chip sector due to its uniform standards and high degree of market liquidity, Lee said.

Lee also expressed optimism about the DRAM market outlook for the second half of 2017. Demand will still outpace supply during the six-month period, according to Lee.

In addition, Nanya chairman Chin-Jen Wu noted the company will continue to further increase its niche-market DRAM products as a proportion of company revenues in 2017. Sales of Nanya's consumer electronics-use and low-power chips will account for as high as 90% of the company's total revenues in 2017.

Nanya will also enter mass production of chips built using 20nm process technology later in 2017, according to Wu. The company will start making 8Gb DDR4 chips using the newer node in the third quarter, and will move forward developing 20nm LPDDR4 products, said Wu.

Nanya posted net profits of NT$23.71 billion for 2016, up 38.3% on year, with EPS coming to NT$8.66. A rally in DRAM prices since the second half of 2016 and recognized gains from the sale of its Inotera Memories shares led to the positive results.

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee sees a DRAM oligopoly over the next 3 years

Nanya president Pei-Ing Lee expects global DRAM industry to remain an oligopoly over the next 3 years
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, May 2017

Realtime news

  • Teco Electric & Machinery opens smart motor factory

    IT + CE | 18min ago

  • SMIC eyeing top-3 spot in pure-play foundry segment

    Bits + chips | 21min ago

  • Pegatron unveils new notebooks, in-car electronics, facial recognition technology

    IT + CE | 36min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link