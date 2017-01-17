Taipei, Tuesday, January 17, 2017 17:53 (GMT+8)
Certification service provider IST reports decreased earning for 4Q16
Julian Ho, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 17 January 2017]

Certification service provider Integrated Service Technology (IST) has reported net profits of NT$20.62 million (US$651,055) for the fourth quarter of 2016, down 52.13% on quarter and 69.58% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$0.36 for the quarter.

For all of 2016, net profits reached NT$231 million, decreasing 29% from a year earlier. EPS for 2016 stood at NT$4.51.

However, sales still remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2016, with revenues reaching NT$584 million, down 1.56% on year but up 15.5% on year. Gross margin stood at 26.48% in the quarter.

The company's stock price dipped NT$2.90 to close at NT$95.10 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the January 16 session.

