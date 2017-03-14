Certification service firms IST, MA-tek post revenue growth in February

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 March 2017]

Integrated Service Technology (IST) and Material Analysis Technology (MA-tek), two Taiwan-based certification service providers, have both reported on-year revenue growth for February 2017 of 9.1% and 28.2%, respectively.

IST announced February revenues of NT$165 million (US$5.33 million), down 14.3% sequentially. Revenues totaled NT$357 million for the first two months of 2017, rising 6.4% from a year earlier.

Fellow certification service company MA-tek generated February revenues of NT$111 million. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through February came to NT$242 million, up 24.6% on year.

IST has enhanced its materials analysis solutions and reliability test services, while MA-tek specializing in materials analysis has expanded its offerings to include failure analysis and reliability test services. Both firms also have testing labs in China, where domestic and international chipmakers are looking to expand capacity.