Qisda pushing to adopt more robotic arms at Taiwan plants
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 22 June 2017]

Qisda has been increasing the adoption of robotic arms at its plants in Taiwan and is looking to purchase 500-1,000 units in 2017, which will translate into 1,000-2,000 manpower, since labor shortages have already grown to become an issue for manufacturing in Taiwan, said Qisda chairman Peter Chen.

The company is planning to adopt a total of 2,500 robotic arms to replace up to 5,000 manpower at its plants in Taiwan and in Suzhou, China in 2018.

Since labor costs have been rising, Qisda has been aggressively pushing automated production lines to ease its pressure. Qisda currently has about 9,000 workers worldwide and for the future, Qisda is looking to have its Taiwan plants take orders with small-volumes, but flexible designs, while plants in China will handle large-volume orders.

Qisda's plants will also be able to act as model plants for IT players that wish to adopt robotic arms for their factories.

