Qisda sees growing revenues in August
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 September 2016]

Qisda has announced consolidated revenues of NT$10.7 billion (US$341.23 million) for August, up 4.03% on month and 1.4% on year, and NT$84.27 billion for the first eight months of 2016 combined, down 3.06% on year. Of the amount, NT$7.99 billion were contributed by Qisda's design and manufacturing service (DMS) business, up 4.1% on month and 2.5% on year.

For 2016, Qisda's three major operating goals are enhancing its existing businesses, expanding its medical-related product lines, and accelerating its solution development.

Currently, Qisda is mainly focusing on solution development, looking to transform to a provider of software-hardware-integrated solutions and services. The company has also invested in industrial PC maker DFI to push into the smart factory system market.

Qisda pointed out that most of these businesses are able to contribute gross margins of over 30% and the company is also planning to achieve revenues of about NT$50-60 billion a year in next 3-5 years.

