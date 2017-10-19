Qisda scores points in smart solutions

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has devoted more efforts to developing high value-added smart solutions, which contributed about 10% of consolidated revenues for first-half 2017, according to the company.

The smart solutions target six areas: medical care, manufacturing, energy management, retail operation, enterprise administration and education, Qisda said, adding their revenue proportion is likely to rise to 50% in five years.

To promote its smart medical care solutions, Qisda will attend Medical Electronics & Device in Taiwan Forum 2017 in Taipei during October 25-26.

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017