Taipei, Thursday, October 19, 2017 19:34 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
25°C
Qisda scores points in smart solutions
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 19 October 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has devoted more efforts to developing high value-added smart solutions, which contributed about 10% of consolidated revenues for first-half 2017, according to the company.

The smart solutions target six areas: medical care, manufacturing, energy management, retail operation, enterprise administration and education, Qisda said, adding their revenue proportion is likely to rise to 50% in five years.

To promote its smart medical care solutions, Qisda will attend Medical Electronics & Device in Taiwan Forum 2017 in Taipei during October 25-26.

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, October 2017

Realtime news

  • Asustek, Gigabyte reorganization efforts to bear fruit in 1Q18

    IT + CE | 1h 51min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link