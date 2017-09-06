Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
Qisda to obtain stake in DFI
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has announced it and two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Darly Venture and Darly2 Venture, as well as two partners, Gordias Investments and Hyllus Investments, will together acquire a stake of 50.93% in minimum to 69.91% in maximum in DFI at NT$65 (US$2.15) per share during September 12-October 31, 2017.

DFI is an ODM/OEM of motherboards and cards for embedded applications, with products mainly used in machine vision, ATMs, slot machines, smart power grids.

DFI's client base is different from Qisda's, Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen said. While Qisda has cooperated with DFI for two years, the acquisition is aimed at enhancing the cooperation by sharing resources, hiking added values, and expanding product offerings, Chen noted.

Qisda has optimized business by developing smart solutions for medical care, retail operation, industrial automation, education, business administration and energy management.

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chen

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
