Qisda has high hopes for enterprise and industrial robots

Sammi Huang, Taoyuan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

Qisda is looking to push new robots for the industrial and enterprise industries and has already planned a fourth-generation medical service robot that will enter development soon, according to new company chairman Peter Chen.

Qisda has nominated ex-chairman KY Lee to become the company's honorary chairman of the board with Peter Chen to take over the roles of chairman and president.

Chen said that Qisda's plans for its robot business are to develop models with practical contributions instead of robots that only provide customer services the humans could perfom. He believes that investing in customer-service-oriented robots does not pay off the resources spent.

Chen pointed out that the company's first-generation MiBot was an extension of smart factories' auto-transportation robots, and the fourth-generation model will integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data analysis. Instead of only transportation, Qisda is also looking to build robots to provide assist diagnosis, medical care and surgery.

The back-end platform is able to collect data worldwide, and as the database grows larger and the system is analyzed, the results will become more precise to assist doctors to make more a accurate diagnosis, Chen noted.

The first-generation MiBot has already been adopted by a hospital in North Taiwan and more hospitals in Taiwan are expected to start adopting robots in the near future to ease their manpower shortages. The trend is also expected to expand into China and Southeast Asia.

As worldwide competition grows fierce and demand for LCD monitors and projectors has been weakening, Qisda is now pushing three major business strategies to stay competitive. First is to improve operations of its existing businesses. Second is to accelerate its pace of expansion into medical care-related markets. Last is to speed up the development of product solutions to push transformation.

Currently, Qisda is the second-largest LCD monitor vendor, and is performing better than the market average. Qisda is gradually shifting its focus to sell high-end, high-price, professional and medical-oriented LCD monitors. In 2016, Qisda sold 2.2 million high-end and professional LCD monitors.

Qisda also has leadership in the projector ODM market. 25% of the business's revenues come from models with high ASPs.

Qisda had consolidated revenues of NT$6.5 billion from medical-related businesses in 2016 and has been seeing revenues from its two affiliated hospitals in China rise rapidly. The company has also cooperated with Israel-based AB Dental to provide 3D dental implant services as well as Italy-based Medica to provide hemodialysis services.

Currently, the company has six major development areas for its smart solution business including smart retail, smart manufacturing, smart energy, smart enterprises, smart education and smart medical care, and is aiming to become a software-hardware-integrated solution provider. The company has already formed partnerships with channel providers such as Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) to strengthen its marketing and sales, and has entered into China and several emerging markets such as the Middle East.