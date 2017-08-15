Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
Qisda hospitals in China may turn profitable in 2017
Sammi Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

EMS provider Qisda has made non-operating investment in two hospitals in eastern China - Nanjing BenQ Hospital and Suzhou BenQ Hospital, and operations of the hospitals began to break even in fourth-quarter 2016 and are likely to make profit in 2017, according to company chairman and president Peter Chen.

Nanjing BenQ Hospital was established in May 2008 and consists of 38 clinical departments with about 3,000 beds of which about 1,500 have been in use. It is affiliated with Nanjing Medical University and a teaching hospital for Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine and the School of Medicine at Southeast University.

Founded in May 2013, Suzhou BenQ Hospital consists of 27 clinical departments and has about 1,500 beds of which about 600 have been in usen. It currently focuses on emergency treatments, gyniatrics, pediatrics, neural clinic, oncological clinic and health management.

Qisda has introduced MiBot, an in-house-developed medical robot for carrying surgical wastes, to a few hospitals in Taiwan and will introduce it to the markets in China and Southeast Asia. Qisda will develop medical robots for diagnosis, health care and surgery.

Qisda chairman and president Peter Chan with MiBot
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, August 2017

