Gintech Energy June revenues up on month, down on year
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 July 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Gintech Energy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.154 billion (US$38.1 million) for June, increasing 6.44% on month but decreasing 19.49% on year.

Orders for solar cells from the US and Europe increased, as well as PV module shipments. Quotes for solar cells produced at its factory in Thailand were also higher than average, Gintech said. Currently, Gintech has annual solar cell production capacity of 750MWp in Thailand and 1,500MWp in Taiwan.

Gintech posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.18 billion for the second quarter, slipping 6.96% on quarter and 31.23% on year, and 6.597 billion for January-June, falling 30.61% on year.

Gintech Energy president Pan Wen-whe
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

Gintech: Consolidated revenues, Jan 2017 - Jun 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jun-17

1,154

6.4%

(19.5%)

6,597

(30.6%)

May-17

1,084

15.2%

(33.6%)

5,443

(32.6%)

Apr-17

941

(21.3%)

(39.6%)

4,359

(32.3%)

Mar-17

1,196

7.1%

(21.1%)

3,418

(30%)

Feb-17

1,116

1%

(31.1%)

2,222

(34%)

Jan-17

1,105

(14.6%)

(36.7%)

1,105

(36.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, July 2017

