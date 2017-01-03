Gintech Energy signs with CSC to supply 30MWp of PV modules

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Gintech Energy on January 3 announced that it has signed with China Steel (CSC), the largest steel maker in Taiwan, to supply high-efficiency PV modules to set up rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 30MWp.

CSC and its subsidiaries in August 2016 established a joint venture with initial paid-in capital of NT$4.3 billion (US$134 million) for setting up PV systems with total installation capacity of 80MWp on the roofs of CSC's and its subsidiaries' factory and dormitory buildings. The 80MWp PV systems will be completed in three years and 30MWp comprises the first phase.

Gintech will ship 290W and 295W PV modules made of PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells in April-September 2017. The high-efficiency PV modules will earn a 6% markup in feed-in tariffs, an incentive offered by the government to encourage adoption of high-efficiency modules. In addition, as many typhoons hit Taiwan, the front and back sides of the modules are designed to bear resistance to 5,400Pa (pascal) wind loads.