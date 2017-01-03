Taipei, Wednesday, January 4, 2017 14:25 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
26°C
Gintech Energy signs with CSC to supply 30MWp of PV modules
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 3 January 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Gintech Energy on January 3 announced that it has signed with China Steel (CSC), the largest steel maker in Taiwan, to supply high-efficiency PV modules to set up rooftop PV systems with total installation capacity of 30MWp.

CSC and its subsidiaries in August 2016 established a joint venture with initial paid-in capital of NT$4.3 billion (US$134 million) for setting up PV systems with total installation capacity of 80MWp on the roofs of CSC's and its subsidiaries' factory and dormitory buildings. The 80MWp PV systems will be completed in three years and 30MWp comprises the first phase.

Gintech will ship 290W and 295W PV modules made of PERC monocrystalline silicon solar cells in April-September 2017. The high-efficiency PV modules will earn a 6% markup in feed-in tariffs, an incentive offered by the government to encourage adoption of high-efficiency modules. In addition, as many typhoons hit Taiwan, the front and back sides of the modules are designed to bear resistance to 5,400Pa (pascal) wind loads.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: Gintech Gintech Energy PV

Companies: Gintech Energy

Realtime news

  • Wistron expanding ODM handset production capacity in India

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 21:59

  • 258 million LCD TV panels shipped globally in 2016, says Sigmaintell

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 21:59

  • Oppo, Vivo both target to ship over 150 million smartphones in 2017

    Before Going to Press | Jan 3, 20:31

Pause
 | 
View more
Advantest
EYF Enterprises
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link