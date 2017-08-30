GigaDevice draws investment from China state-backed fund

Jean Chu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

China-based GigaDevice Semiconductor has obtained investment from China's National IC Industry Investment Fund, commonly known as the Big Fund, according to the maker of flash memory devices and microcontroller (MCU) chips.

The Big fund has agreed to buy 22.295 million GigaDevice shares for CNY65.50 (US$9.95) each, or a total of CNY1.45 billion, and will accordingly hold an 11% stake in GigaDevice.

GigaDevice generated revenues of CNY939 million in the first half of 2017, up 43.3% from a year earlier, while net profits surged 99.6% on year to CNY179 million.

GigaDevice is partnering mainly with Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), which has reportedly landed a ramp-up of orders for NOR flash memory. GigaDevice has started ramping up wafer starts at SMIC since June from 2,000 units monthly to 8,000 units, according to industry sources.

GigaDevice has also begun to work with another China-based 12-inch wafer foundry Huali Microelectronics (HLMC), the sources indicated.

GigaDevice is currently engaged in the development of 45nm process technology for the manufacture of NOR flash products, while optimizing its 24nm NAND flash offering, the sources identified.

The global supply of NOR flash memory has fallen short of demand, as international vendors including Cypress Semiconductor and Micron Technology have gradually phased out of the low- and mid-capacity segment. Cypress has shifted its focus towards high-margin memory devices for automotive and industrial applications, while Micron is targeting mainly DRAM and 3D NAND products.

GigaDevice is among the beneficiaries of Cypress' and Micron's reduced focus on the NOR flash field, which also include Taiwan-based Macronix International and Winbond Electronics.