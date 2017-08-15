Taipei, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 05:18 (GMT+8)
Powerchip posts EPS of NT$1.59 for 1H17
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Contract chipmaker Powerchip Technology has announced net profits increased 17.6% on year to NT$3.63 billion (US$119.7 million) in the first half of 2017. EPS for the six-month period came to NT$1.59.

Powerchip's EPS for first-half 2017 outperformed rivals Vanguard International Semiconductor's (VIS) NT$1.30 and United Microelectronics' (UMC) NT$0.36.

Powerchip reported consolidated revenues of NT$22.2 billion for the second quarter of 2017, up 10.8% from a year earlier, while gross margin climbed 3.91pp on year to 30.76%.

Powerchip disclosed recently the company had started to run a 12-inch fab in Hefei, Anhui province, China - a joint venture between the company and the Hefei city government. The JV fab will fulfill initially orders for LCD driver ICs and gradually expand its offerings to include foundry services for image sensors and NOR flash products, with commercial production slated for the second quarter of 2018.

In Taiwan, Powerchip runs two 12-inch fabs utilized for the manufacture of specialty DRAM memory, LCD driver ICs, power management chips and CMOS image sensors on a contract basis. The fabs are capable of producing a combined 60,000-70,000 wafers per month. Powerchip also operates a fab dubbed P3 in Taiwan dedicated to producing DRAM memory for Kingston Technology, with monthly capacity estimated at 20,000 wafers.

