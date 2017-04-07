Taipei, Friday, April 7, 2017 21:07 (GMT+8)
partly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Powerchip JV fab in China ready for trial production in June
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Powerchip Technology's joint venture fab in Hefei, China will be ready for trial production in June 2017, according to Frank Huang, CEO for the Taiwan-based pure-play foundry.

Production at the JV fab will initially target LCD driver ICs, with manufacturing capacity of 20,000 wafer starts per month, said Huang, adding that the overall production capacity at the facility will rise to 40,000 wafers per month.

Powerchip will also shift a portion of the orders placed with its Taiwan fabs to the new Hefei plant when the fabs run at full capacity, Huang indicated.

Huang also reiterated Powerchip has no plans to build DRAM production lines in China.

Named Nexchip Semiconductor, the JV between Powerchip and the Hefei city government of China's Anhui province is a 12-inch IC foundry which will be engaged in the manufacture of mainly display driver ICs and image sensors.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Powerchip's JV fab in China took place in October 2015. Earlier in the year, Powerchip announced it had reached an agreement with government-owned Hefei Construction Investment and Holding to form a JV 12-inch foundry running 0.15-micron, 0.11-micron and 90nm manufacturing processes.

Powerchip runs two 12-inch fabs utilized for the manufacture of specialty DRAM memory, LCD driver ICs, power management chips and CMOS image sensors on a contract basis. The fabs are capable of producing a combined 60,000-70,000 wafers per month.

Powerchip also operates a fab dubbed P3 dedicated to producing DRAM memory for Kingston Technology, with monthly capacity of nearly 30,000 wafers. Powerchip uses 3xnm process technology to manufacture the chips for Kingston, and will transition to a newer 2xnm node in 2017.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link