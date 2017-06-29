Taipei, Friday, June 30, 2017 07:25 (GMT+8)
Powerchip eyeing orders from Illumina
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 29 June 2017]

Powerchip Technology is looking to become the second foundry partner of Illumina following Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), according to industry sources.

In response, Powerchip CEO Frank Huang said the company's joint development with Illumina of disposable detection chips is about to bear fruit. Illumina makes high-throughput DNA sequencing systems.

Powerchip is also looking to grasp new business opportunities in emerging sectors including AI, cloud computing, connected car, and AR/VR. The foundry chipmaker could consider setting up another 12-inch wafer fab in Taiwan to satisfy demand for biological chips and chips for other emerging applications after re-listing on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE), Huang indicated.

There is no estimated timeframe for when Powerchip will be re-listed on the TSE, Huang added.

Powerchip currently runs three 12-inch wafer fabs in Taiwan capable of producing a combined 100,000 units monthly. Production for memory products accounts for 50% of Powerchip's total production capacity in Taiwan.

