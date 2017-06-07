Germany upholds preliminary injunction to ban sale of Everlight white LED products

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 7 June 2017]

The Dusseldorf District Court in Germany has maintained its preliminary injunction to prohibit Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Everlight Electronics from selling three white LED product items in Germany because Everlight Electronics has infringed on Nichia's YAG (white LED phosphoric material) patent EP 936 682 (DE 697 02 929), according to Nichia.

The three white LED product items are coded 334-15/X1C5-1QSA, 334-15/T2C2-1TVB and XI3535-KT577J1-03201-000P, Nichia said.

Nichia filed with the Dusseldorf District Court a request to ban sales of the three items in 2016, and the court issued a preliminary ban in October and November 2016.

However, Everlight filed opposition against the preliminary injunction on January 19, 2017 saying it was not allowed to express its opinions. Specific to the opposition, the Dusseldorf District Court decided to maintain its ruling on April 25, 2017.

In response, Everlight indicated that it has filed with Germany's Federal Court of Justice claiming that Nichia's YAG patent is invalid. Courts in the US and Taiwan have determined the invalidity of the patent, the company noted.