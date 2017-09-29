Taipei, Saturday, September 30, 2017 11:05 (GMT+8)
San'an sells Epistar shares
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 29 September 2017]

China-based LED wafer and chip maker San'an Optoelectronics has disposed of 33.306 million shares of Taiwan-based fellow maker Epistar, equivalent to a 3.05% stake, according to the company.

San'an in November 2012 acquired a 19.9% stake in Taiwan-based fellow maker Formosa Epitaxy at NT$2.352 billion (US$75.8 million), and Epistar in July 2014 merged with Formosa Epitaxy through a stock swap of one Epistar share for 3.603 Formosa Epitaxy shares, resulting in San'an holding a 3.05 stake in Epistar.

San'an obtained NT$1.244 billion from selling the Epistar shares, equivalent to net loss of NT$1.108 billion from investment of NT$2.352 billion in Formosa Epitaxy.

Despite being an Epistar shareholder, San'an has always been a competitor of Epistar.

