MSI reports 2.84% on-year decline in May revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.911 billion (US$229.33) for May 2017, representing a 7.26% increase on month and 2.84% drop on year.

MSI has totaled NT$37.904 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.4% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.

The company's stock price changed -1.46% and finished at NT$69.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 12, 2017.

With PC brand vendors turning their focuses to the gaming sector, MSI - a top-2 vendor in the gaming notebook market in 2016 - is expected to see its gaming notebook shipments rise 30% on year to reach 1.1 million units in 2017, catching up with the expected volume shipped by Asustek Computer, sources from the upstream supply chain have estimated.