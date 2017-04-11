MSI reports increased revenues for March

Micro-Star International has reported consolidated revenues of NT$8.786 billion (US$286.75 million) for March 2017, representing a 20.33% increase on month and 7.09% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$24.55 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 4.43% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -1.85% and finished at NT$66.20 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.
MSI: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Mar-17
|
8,786
|
20.3%
|
7.1%
|
24,550
|
4.4%
Feb-17
|
7,302
|
(13.7%)
|
7.7%
|
15,764
|
3%
Jan-17
|
8,462
|
0.5%
|
(0.7%)
|
8,462
|
(0.7%)
Dec-16
|
8,419
|
(3.7%)
|
9.7%
|
102,187
|
19.8%
Nov-16
|
8,739
|
(6.9%)
|
1.7%
|
93,768
|
20.8%
Oct-16
|
9,382
|
(14.6%)
|
19.9%
|
85,028
|
23.2%
Sep-16
|
10,984
|
7.4%
|
27.8%
|
75,646
|
23.6%
Aug-16
|
10,224
|
22.6%
|
39.2%
|
64,663
|
22.9%
Jul-16
|
8,338
|
(4.4%)
|
26.2%
|
54,439
|
20.3%
Jun-16
|
8,719
|
22.6%
|
25.6%
|
46,102
|
19.2%
May-16
|
7,113
|
5.2%
|
26.5%
|
37,382
|
17.8%
Apr-16
|
6,760
|
(17.6%)
|
15.3%
|
30,270
|
16%
Mar-16
|
8,205
|
21%
|
20.2%
|
23,509
|
16.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017